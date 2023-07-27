We’re Strongly Committed To Peace,  Devt Of The Country – PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) has restated that it remains strongly committed to the promotion of peace, unity, and sustainable development, not only in the Niger Delta Region but, also in the entire country.

This was as the apex body said it will hold an expanded national executive committee meeting, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Friday, July 28.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the national publicity secretary of the forum, Dr Ken Robinson,

the meeting will be presided over by the National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien.

The statement said that the meeting will deliberate on the State of the Nation; recent socio-political developments in the Region and the Country, in general.

“Also the extant situation of federal agencies with direct bearing on the Niger Delta, road infrastructure and other related matters.

The statement continued” The Uyo gathering will also initiate steps to strengthen its structures for greater service delivery.

“Members of the forum’s board of trustees, national and state executive committees and critical stakeholders from the coastal states of the Niger Delta Region have been invited to attend the meeting, the statement read.