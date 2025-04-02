We’re Strengthening LGs With Mega Projects, Says Kano Gov

Share

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said his administration is using strong execution of projects to make local governments areas of the state viable, strong and urban.

Responding to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ii requests for giving Local Governments more funds to work, during the Traditional Hawan Nassarwa at Government House, yesterday, Governor Yusuf, hints that he even created a project competition among the Chairmen asking them to show interests.

He said: “Today in the whole of this country, we stand different with our government providing enough funds to local governments to execute projects by themselves and also be lively.” Speaking while commending the Governor, Emir Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi ii, said:

“From the day I returned to Palace till date, Kano State Government, has done wonderfully well for the Emirate Council including settling unpaid entitlements of those traditional tittle holders, which was intentionally refused to be paid”.

The Emir commended government for its efforts on farming, education and health. He said: “We are ready to give government enough support to achieved its desired goals.”

