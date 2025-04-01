We’re Strengthening LGAs With Projects – Gov Yusuf

Share

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that his administration is strengthening Local Government Areas across the State through robust project execution, making them more viable, stronger, and urbanized.

Yusuf made this known on Tuesday while responding to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II during the Traditional Hawan Nassarawa at the Government House.

The Emir had called for increased funding for Local Governments to enhance their performance.

The Governor revealed that his administration has introduced a project competition among Local Government Chairmen to encourage their active participation in development initiatives.

“Today, in the whole of this country, we stand out as a government that provides sufficient funds to local governments, allowing them to execute projects independently and remain vibrant,” he said.

Speaking in commendation of the Governor’s efforts, Muhammadu Sanusi II acknowledged the State’s remarkable support for the Emirate Council since his return to the palace.

He noted that the government had settled outstanding entitlements of traditional titleholders, which had previously been intentionally withheld.

The Emir further praised the government’s efforts in agriculture, education, and healthcare, assuring that the Emirate Council would continue to support the administration’s developmental agenda.

“We are ready to give the government all the support needed to achieve its goals. I also urge the people to intensify prayers, as they serve as powerful weapons in overcoming distress,” the Emir said.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf also commended Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II for his dedicated efforts in mentoring youths and instilling good virtues in them.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

