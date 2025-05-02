New Telegraph

May 2, 2025
We’re Still Paying N72,000 Minimum Wage- Kaduna Gov

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Uba Sani, has said despite limited resources available to his administration and inherited debts, he was able to implement the new minimum wage of N72,000 for civil servants.

Addressing workers on this year’s May Day celebration at Murtala Square, Kaduna, governor Sani said his administration made the sacrifice because it believed that every worker deserves to live in dignity.

He said: “Kaduna State has blazed the trail by implementing the N72,000.00 minimum wage for all state workers.

We did this amidst a challenging economic climate with inherited debts and limited resources. “Yet, we made this sacrifice because we believee that every worker deserves to live in dignity.”

