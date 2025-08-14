We’re Still On Wanted Bandit Leader’s Trail – DHQ

…refutes extra-judicial killings allegation

Wanted bandit leader, Bello Turji, has yet to surrender to the State, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) clarified on Thursday.

Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) said the trail of the fugitive continues until his arrest by troops.

This comes against the backdrop of reports of possible surrender of arms and release of some kidnap victims, consequent upon a peace deal reportedly brokered by an Islamic cleric in Zamfara State.

Reacting to the reports, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye said nothing could be further from the truth.

Hear him: ‘Well, you asked if it is true that bandit leader, Bello Turji, has surrendered, and that an Islamic Cleric took ownership of the negotiation that led to the surrender of Turji

“If I get you right, Simple answer, Bello Turji has not surrendered; we are still on the trail for him”.

Meanwhile, the Military has denied involvement in alleged extra-judicial killings in the South East, assuring of fidelity to standard operating procedures and the rule of engagement in internal security (IS) operations.

Reacting to the allegations, Kangye said: “We can tell you that the military is not engaged in any extrajudicial killing in the South East”.