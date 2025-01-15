We’re Still Investigating Death Of Ondo-Born Businessman —Police

Share

The Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, comprising Lagos and Ogun states has declared that investigation into the death of Ondo State born billionaire, Johnson Akinnawon is still ongoing.

The wife of the deceased, Rosemary Akinnawonu was in December 2024 arrested following a petition by children of the late Johnson Akinnawonu, but was however released after preliminary investigation.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Adegoke Fayoade, confirmed that the police at the zone had not swept the case under the carpet.

Barrister Yinka Sanni, counsel to the children of the deceased, in the petition to the police accused the wife of forcefully taking over the treatment of now late man, by taking him to Turkey ,where he died, despite an existing Power of Attorney over his health, which was assigned to only the children.

The image maker in charge of Zone 2, CSP Ayuba Umma, while speaking with newsmen on the development over the investigation so far said, “The case is still under investigation.”

