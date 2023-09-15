We’re Set To Establish Resettlement Cities For Over 29,000 Niger IDPs – FG

…Distributes items to IDPs

The Federal Government on Friday said plans have been concluded to build resettlement cities for the internally displaced persons across Niger State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu disclosed this at the flag-off and distribution of empowerment equipment to affected persons at the Gwada IDP camp in Niger state.

It should be recalled that the Niger state government had disclosed that there are 29,774 internally displaced persons across the state.

The Minister also emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu finds the current state, where banditry and terrorism have forced the closure of more than 400 schools, resulting in 11,113 out-of-school children, unacceptable, adding that “Mr President is committed to addressing this situation”.

According to her “the President said I should tell you all that hope has come and that he will provide durable solutions to all the things that are bothering us. We have seen a couple of things, especially regarding the living conditions, and how poor they are and it is no fault of anyone.

“The banditry has led to displacement of Nigerians with over 400 schools shut down which has resulted in 11, 000 children out of school, and this situation is completely unacceptable.

“That is why the President has sent us to come and see the situation of things on the ground and after seeing that situation, we would ensure that we intervene to change things.

“We are discussing that it would be better to resettle the IDPs here because of the insecurity in their various places so resettling them in Shiroro would be better for now.

“We will provide resettlement cities where everyone who is displaced can be resettled so that you can be safe and you can leave this place for our children to come back to school. Having out-of-school children is not okay for Nigeria. Education is foundational and if we must fight poverty, we must return our children to school because that is the key and the beginning of ending the circle of poverty.

“We will also find more sustainable plans to ensure that security is back to every community across the state so that we can overcome banditry. We will see how we can bring back peace in these areas and have the people go back to their places”.

Furthermore, she said “The President has your concerns at heart and we will work to ensure that quick and immediate interventions come to the people of Niger. Niger state people would be resettled and they will smile again. It is time for renewed hope and we will fulfill all our promises. Work to end banditry and insecurity.”

Edu also said 435 IDPs have been trained for the N-Skill programme and that starter packs would be given to them alongside some foodstuff as palliatives from the president.

Accordingly, she said, “The federal government would expand its social register to accommodate the IDPs and include them in the various intervention schemes including the petty traders’ scheme, the farmers’ scheme, the market money scheme, small loans, and conditional cash transfers”.

Earlier, Niger State Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ahmed Baba Suleiman said that the state currently has 28,774 IDPs comprising 7,650 women, 3,200 men, 11,113 children, and 108 people with special needs.

“The state which has over 90 per cent of its people as farmers is now unable to farm as the incessant kidnapping and senseless killings, cow rustling, and other insecurity menace has forced the people in 11 out of the 25 local government areas as they have become displaced”, he lamented.