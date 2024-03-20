We’re Set For Ghana, Mali, S’Eagles Interim Coach, Finidi George

Super Eagles interim head coach, Finidi George has warned Ghana and Mali to expect tough encounters with Nigeria when they trade tackles over the next week.

Designed as international friendlies, Nigeria will face the Blacks Stars of Ghana on March 22nd at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco before taking on Mali’s Eagles at the same venue four days later.

However, it is never truly friendly when Nigeria meet Ghana, as the two West African neighbours have been bitter rivals at every level since playing their first international games in the 1950s.

Interestingly, the last time the Super Eagles met the Black Stars, the Ghanaians came out on top to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.

Nigerians would want the Super Eagles to defeat their ‘Jollof rivals’ in Morocco to help ease some of the pain of the World Cup miss.

That situation could put an extra layer of pressure on the shoulders of interim coach Finidi.

The former AFC Ajax winger was assistant to Jose Peseiro for the past 22 months, and he has been tasked with leading the team for these friendlies following the departure of the Portuguese tactician.

Finidi wants to secure the Super Eagles job permanently and will see the games against Ghana and Mali as his opportunity to impress for a position that Peseiro tagged one of the most difficult jobs in the world.