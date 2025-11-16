We’re Returning Power To Nigerians, Says PDP Nat’l Chairman

The newly elected Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, SAN, has pledged to ensure that power returns to the Nigerian people.

Turaki, while giving his acceptance speech after the swearing-in of the new officers at the end of the Elective Convention of the PDP in Ibadan, early Sunday morning, November 16, assured that there will be “No more impunity, no more suppression of the will of Nigerians”.

According to him, the new leadership of the party would be open to listening to the yearnings of members, with a view to aligning with their will, declaring that “No more monkey dey work, baboon dey chop,” adding that “If baboon wants to chop, baboon must be seated to work.”

He noted that the PDP has maintained its original name, motto and logo, unlike the other parties that started with it, making it a recognised brand anywhere in Nigeria.

While underscoring the need for fairness, transparency and justice, he said, “He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

He hinted that the new executive body was not under the illusion that the task ahead was easy, acknowledging that the PDP was at a crossroads but assured that the new leadership was capable to deliver.

Turaki promised that in the days ahead, the guiding principles and modus operandi for the party’s effective operation would be announced.

He assured aggrieved members that the process of addressing their grievances would commence promptly in the most amicable ways possible.

The chairman used the occasion to appeal to the judiciary to uphold the principles of stare decisis, abiding by the decisions of the Supreme Court, and not to “willingly or unwillingly put yourselves in a situation where, rightly or wrongly, it may be assumed, correctly or incorrectly, that you are part and parcel of the process to truncate Nigerian democracy.”

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the new leadership of the PDP, the new National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Ini Ememobong, reechoed the position of the Chairman that the new dispensation in PDP “Is that of reconciliation, renaissance or a rebirth, like raising a new building from an old foundation, where we have a legacy of strength; a legacy of consensus, collectivity, fairness and justice.” “That is the direction we are going,” he added.

Stressing the critical necessity of deepening Nigeria’s democracy, Comrade Ememobong said, “If we do not have a vibrant opposition, then you will just have elections that lead to authoritarianism, where you have elections, but those elections do not lead to democratic consolidation.”

According to him, “Beyond what is good for PDP, we are looking for what is good for Nigeria. Our democratic consolidation is critical on our mind.”

Asked to speak on the expulsion of some key figures in the PDP, like Nyesom Wike and Ayo Fayose, among others, the Publicity Secretary explained that it was the decision of the convention, based on a history of wrongdoings against the party.

He observed that the generality of the people are not satisfied with the quality of Nigeria’s current democratic experience, “They do not have faith in it, which has led to the judicialisation of elections, because people have lost faith in the electoral processes.”

While Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN emerged as Chairman of the National Working Committee of the PDP, Alh. Hamza Koshe was elected Deputy National Chairman (North); and Dr. Daniel Ambrose Woyengikuro became Deputy National Chairman (South).

Other elected NWC members were, Arapaja Taofeek Gbola-Oladeko, National Secretary; Ihediwa Richard Nnabugwu, Deputy National Secretary; Isa Abubakar, National Treasurer; Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, National Financial Secretary; and Hon. Theophilus Daka Snan, National Organising Secretary.

Apart from Comrade Ini Ememobong, as National Publicity Secretary, others elected were Aribisala Adewale Idowu, National Auditor; Baratu Shafi, National Legal Adviser; Ogbu Anthonia Chenyenwa, National Women Leader; and Umar Dan Aji, National Youth Leader.

Also elected were Solarin Sunday Adekunle, Deputy Organising Secretary; Farida Umar Hamid, Deputy National Publicity Secretary; Aigbokhavbo Harrison Omagbon, Deputy National Treasurer; Hamsatu Adamu, Deputy National Women Leader; Hon. Tina Puna Musa, Deputy National Financial Secretary; Usamatu Maharazu, Deputy National Auditor; and Elec-Njaka Chikere, Deputy National Youth Leader.