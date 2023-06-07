‘We’re Resolute To Return To Govt In 2026’ – Osun APC

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, on Wednesday, said it was determined to return to government in 2026.

The Osun APC leadership directed party officials in wards and local government areas across the State to resume meetings and other political activities in preparation for future elections.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Osogbo, the acting State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal said no effort would be spared to ensure the return of the party to power and continue its good and people-centric leadership.

The meeting which was held at the instance of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was aimed to bring together members of the party with a view to chart a new course for the progress and success of the party and its members.

Lawal who commended leaders and members of the party for their loyalty, resilience, perseverance and commitment throughout the litigation period, said the right mechanisms had been set in motion to properly and genuinely restructure the party for the betterment of all.

According to him, the main motive behind the meeting was to re-strategise and further foster unity between and among members of the party as they resolve to wrestle power from the incumbent government in the State.

“I want to start by appreciating our immediate past Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola for initiating this meeting. He was the one who facilitated this very important meeting.

“As we all know, this family meeting is very crucial particularly at a time like this when we have made frantic efforts to put our house in order and work towards reclaiming power from the incumbent administration.

“As a party, we recognise the fact that after the Supreme Court judgment, we have not met with a large house like this, so, this is to let the whole world know that we remain united, resolute and committed to strengthening the party, promote internal democracy and indeed, set the motion for the all-round success, progress, growth and development of our party and the State.

“I want to assure you all that former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is solidly behind the party and he had promised to continue to support the party. Though what happened is divine and we have taken it in good faith as God’s will just as we believe strongly that our party, APC will come back to government soon.

“Let’s return to our various units, wards and councils to start mobilising our people across the nooks and crannies of the state as we know that the journey to reclaim the state for our party has begun right from now.