We’re Repositioning To Win All Elections – APC Nat’l Sec.

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Basiru Ajibola has said that the party is repositioning to win all elections in the future.

The newly elected Secretary, stated this on Tuesday, after the 128 meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

Briefing the media after the middle of the meeting in the midst of the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel and Deputy National Women Leader, Ajibola said the agenda of the meeting was to reposition the party to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and win all elections henceforth.

Addressing the media, he said, “As stated earlier, we just had the 128 meeting of the party, and we discuss on the progress of our party, we also deliberated on improving the internal mechanisms or processes of our party.

“The agenda is to reposition our party to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, our governors and National Assembly members, and also to reposition our party to win all elections henceforth and of course, the need to strengthen the three wings of our party, the youth, women and people with disability wings.

“The meetings of the NWC will be regular and they will also be regular briefings of the press as to what the NWC committee is doing.

“We are going to interface with the leadership of our party at the national, state and zonal level to ensure that we have a reenergized party whose activities are not only limited to when elections are done.

Also speaking, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said, “We just rose from the 128 meeting of the National Working Committee of our party, today, Tuesday, August 8.

“We had our first meeting with a new national chairman, where we had a very lean agenda, but really loaded with important items.

“We thought it necessary to come here and share with you some key highlights of the discussions that we just had.

“Now, the first and most important thing I would like to mention is that we did have a conversation about the composition of the complete Council for the off-season elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi state.

“We did go into a discussion about how to fashion national campaign councils for each of the states, for each of the states also we will have to put together their own state campaign councils.

“So we did look at the criteria for bringing people together to populate the council in order to provide the needed support to the state campaign councils and to energize the capital of the party to ensure that at the election we will prevail in winning those states for our party.

“We also dealt with matters regarding the finances of the party, with our new chairman and Secretary. It was important to bring them up to date with where we are with our finances as a party so that they can be on the same page with those of us who have been here.

“It was important we update them as senior officers of the party so they will know how effectively to play their role.

We did discuss as well some internal matters, issues of systems, and how to improve our internal processes to ensure that we continue to be effective and efficient, not as in the use of our resources but also in the use of our time and also the question of prioritizing what we do and how we do them.

“The National Secretary did come up with very useful suggestions which were discussed and again to underscore the commitment of the new leadership of the party to not just winning elections, as we poise to do with the campaign councils but also in ensuring that our internal mechanisms are reviewed and made even more efficient.”

On feeling the vacancies in the NWC, Morka said, “Regarding the questions on the vacancies within the NWC as you can imagine, we just come off NEC a few days ago, and consultations are ongoing at the moment.

“And I think that in due course, we will be considering the question of feeling the remainder of the vacant positions in the NWC.”