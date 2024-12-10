We’re Regularly Accessing Our UBEC Matching Grant –C’River SUBEB Chair

Share

Elder Esu Effiong Esu, Chairman of Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), speaks with CLEMENT JAMES in this interview on how the state government regularly accesses its UBEC matching grants, the N3.5 billion released by Governor Bassey Otu to the Board to address the needs of basic education in the state, and other salient issues

There is this claim that Cross River State has not been regularly accessing its matching grant from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to develop the state’s basic education. What was the situation before and what did you meet on the ground?

Let me start by saying that I was appointed on the 8th of July 2024 by His Excellency, Governor Bassey Otu. But, I would rather not discuss the situation of things I met on ground. I can only say that I have been able to take Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to another level of greatness.

I have done some renovation work which has given the state SUBEB a facelift. When I came on board, I appealed to the governor to approve some funds for the board and he graciously approved it. That is why we have been able to carry out some renovation work to that extent.

But, to renovate the entire buildings in SUBEB it will gulp more than N200 million and this includes provision of space for storage of documents. Currently, there is the dearth of office accommodation for members of staff.

I have been able to add beauty to the premises by initiating landscaping and horticulture to give the premises a new look. I am not done yet with the renovation of this place as I intend to go back to His Excellency to plead for another tranche of funds to continue the job. For the welfare of staff, I have been able to motivate them well.

I am not the type of Executive Chairman that is here for self-aggrandisement; I am here to work. I have told the workers that I am the ‘Chief Messenger’ here and who is ready to work. We are all messengers because one day, we will leave this system and my desire is to leave it far better than I met it.

How have you been able to handle the issues of certificate forgery in the system?

Well, SUBEB under my watch it is a work in progress. By the grace of God, by next year His Excellency will approve employment of teachers.

When we get to that process, I will be able to filter out the needs of staff. We still require the number of teachers and non-teaching staff in the system.

I have been a teacher for the past 30 years and I know that people will come with all manners of certificates, but nothing has happened so far in terms of staff appraisal.

That will come up later. I am only five months old on the saddle. What I am trying to do now is to lay a foundation so as to take off properly. Those other aspects would be handled in due course. For sure, there will be appraisal and that is the stage one where I will be able to know what is going on.

So far, do you think the children in the various schools have what it takes for a conducive learning environment?

Like I mentioned, I am yet to start inspection of schools by myself. What I have done so far was to delegate the Board members to go out for inspection.

I delegated them to go on a tour of schools and bring me reports. So far, I have not received the reports and hence I can’t speak about what they saw on the field. By the grace of God, I will personally begin inspection of schools in January next year.

Since schools will soon close for the first term this week, and resume in January, I will begin a vigorous and comprehensive inspection of schools then and the required projects because we are about to award contracts for school projects. So, I will be taking the two together; the tour of schools and inspection of projects together.

What would you say about the governor’s vision for basic education in the past five months of assumption of office?

First and foremost, the governor is a product of teachers. Both his father and mother were teachers. He went to a mission school in Akwa Ibom State.

So, he is from a foundation of teachers. It is for this reason that when he assumed the administration of the state as governor, he ensured that SUBEB was given the attention it deserves. By the last appraisal, Cross River SUBEB scored 96 per cent in their activities.

That is a record I will have to surpass. And, to underscore his commitment to the quality education of Cross River children, he has paid the state’s counterpart fund of N3.5 billion to Globus Bank for 2024 intervention, which is for renovation and construction of schools across the state.

Again, because the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) have seen what the governor has done, has paid their own 50 per cent of a total of N7 billion matching grant.

That money is intact in Globus Bank and that is why we are advertising the project contracts. The total projects we have so far advertised is 106 projects across our basic schools.

Since you have advertised, what consideration has the Board taken to prevent fake contractors?

We have just advertised, and by the time we move on to the pre-qualification stage, we will insist that companies that have reputation should do our projects.

If you look at the caveat in the advertisement placed in the dailies already, you will notice that we wrote that those contractors that have bad records in the past need not apply because such companies have been blacklisted already.

So, at pre-qualification level, we will make sure that companies or contractors with integrity take up the jobs. And, under my watch, if you get the jobs, you must do it to specification. It is because of this that we have decentralised procurement processes in certain areas where people lower the standard.

For instance, for roofing, we are in touch with a company in Sapele, Delta State, to supply roofing sheets which will be the same in all the schools.

This roofing is harder and with a long span that will withstand wind or any natural disasters. So, all those who will win the bids will have to go to that company and procure the materials. We don’t just want anything; we want uniformity.

We want to carve a niche for Cross River SUBEB under this administration. We will not allow standards to be compromised in carrying out our projects.

Does the Board have a monitoring and evaluation team to effectively supervise the contracts?

Of course, yes. We have a robust technical team comprising architects, engineers, quantity surveyors and directors, who will carry out the supervision, monitoring and evaluation.

Also, you mentioned training and retraining of teachers which are very essential if the children must hit the right cord in education. Could you shed more light on this?

Well, UBEC is a body that is very well organised and it has robust training programmes for teachers and it is captured in their work plan.

There is provision for training of teachers and the colleges of education would be our training ground. Already, they have started the NEEDS Assessment for 2023 and 2024 interventions.

We have just released funds for this. Now, the NEEDS Assessment is that the colleges of education will go round the schools, identify gaps in terms of quality of teachers, shortage of teachers, those schools that are dilapidated and need renovation, among other things. After that, we all sit down and work on the NEEDS Assessment.

Thereafter, we send it to UBEC in Abuja which will send in a validation team to come and find out if all those are in place.

And, after that UBEC will send for us to defend our work plan. It is when you defend the work plan successfully that they will approve for you to advertise.

