We’re Redefining African Luxury, One Concept At A Time – Akinkunmi 

The Crown Conference Hall and Marriott Hotel in Kigali came alive with flair, creativity, and vision as the Alveena Master Class & Mentoring Session lit up the Rwandan capital in what is now being described as a defining moment for Africa’s luxury event design industry.

The event, hosted by Nigerian power duo Dr. Oladipupo Akinkunmi and Arc. Mrs Tolulope Oladipupo brought together budding event entrepreneurs, seasoned professionals, and design enthusiasts for a high-impact experience focused on raising the standards of African luxury events.

Throughout the two-day session, participants were immersed in deep conversations on how to build profitable, sustainable, and globally competitive event brands.

Discussions touched on everything from creative storytelling through design to HR development, financial reinvestment, and mastering the delicate balance between art and business in the event industry.

“This was more than a master class — it was a celebration of resilience, originality, and the power of purpose,” said Dr. Oladipupo Akinkunmi, founder of Alveena Events.

“Dare to be different, stay relentlessly passionate, and never stop pushing boundaries — that’s the mindset that has shaped our journey, and it’s what we hope to pass on to the next generation of African creatives.”

Known for pushing the limits of event aesthetics, the Alveena brand has made a name in Nigeria’s elite event space with bold concepts like Louvre, Gardens by the Bay, and the cinematic Crazy Rich Asians-inspired decor.

The couple credits their blend of fine art and architectural background as the “secret sauce” that fuels their creative reinvention.

In Kigali, they went beyond design by also sharing their business journey — starting from modest beginnings and growing through disciplined reinvestment, intentional team building, and academic advancement, including studies in Human Resource and Organisational Psychology.

Mentorship was a central theme of the session. “Mentoring young creatives is not just something we do — it’s part of our legacy,” Dr. Akinkunmi added. “We want to see African designers rise with confidence, take risks, and create luxury experiences that reflect our continent’s brilliance.”

The session wrapped up with a grand networking buffet dinner at Marriott Hotel Kigali, attended by real estate giants Dr. Crown Kay Amos and Dr. Ory-Martins Akinseloyin, alongside a host of creatives, collaborators, and future partners.

Participants praised the event for its hands-on insight, refreshing honesty, and high standards. Many described it as a “game-changer” for the East African event industry, while others expressed readiness to take bold steps in their own creative businesses.

As Africa’s creative economy grows, events like the Alveena Master Class in Kigali continue to prove that luxury isn’t just about extravagance, it’s about storytelling, intentionality, and impact.

With the success of this edition, the Alveena team has reaffirmed its commitment to inspiring the next wave of African luxury one bold idea at a time.