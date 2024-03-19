We’re reaping reward of eight years of planning – Arm wrestling boss

The President of the Nigeria ArmWrestling Federation, Samuel Jackson, has said the federation has started reaping the reward of eight years of planning with the performance of the team at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

It was a glorious outing for the team in Accra winning five gold medals during the two days of the events that became a scoring sport for the first time at the 13th edition of the Games.

A Nigerian, Mausi Zannu, broke the record of winning the first gold at the African Games after her triumph in the 55kg left-hand senior women.

Speaking with our correspondent, Jackson said since last year, they have been experiencing an upward turn in the sport. “It all started eight years ago and I am happy that we are now seeing the results,” he said.

“In those days, I was abused and called names, some calling me ‘Akilapa’ and the like with no hope in sight for the future of the game. But we persisted and now we are winning medals at major championships from the African Championship to the African Games.

“I want to appreciate the athletes, the coaches, the Ministry of Sports Development and everyone that stood by us all these years and I can tell you with more investment, we can rule the world in armwrestling.”

Team Nigeria won four gold, two silver and seven bronze medals in the ArmWrestling event of the 13th African Games in Accra.