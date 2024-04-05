We’re Ready To Wrestle Power From APC, PDP In Ogun – NNPP

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday declared that the party is prepared to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and major opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The party made the declaration in a statement issued at the inauguration of Barrister John Aina, the recently elected party Chairman.

The party’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, South West Publicity Secretary, Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus, and other state-level party officials were present for the inauguration.

Along with the Chairman, the following elected officials were also sworn in: Sefiu Musa, the Treasurer; Alhaja Sakirat Idris Arowolo, the Secretary; Prince Ibrahim Adekunle, the Deputy Chairman; and Comrade Oluwatoyin Afuye, the Financial Secretary.

Additionally, Hon. Gboga Moses (Ex-officio 1), Samuel Abiodun (Welfare Officer), Alfa Sheriffdeen (Deputy PRO), El-Hark Abdullahi Adeniyi (Deputy Treasurer), and Comrade Oyegbemi Kehinde (Liason Officer) were all inaugurated on Thursday.

The three newly appointed Chairman of Ogun Central, Ogun East, and Ogun West were Hon. Akingbala Semiu, Hon. Folusho Adekunle, and Hon. Atele Jeremiah.

“The party is ready to wrestle power from APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027,” Aina declared in her speech.

Speaking to the assembly, the newly elected Chairman pledged that the party’s election will usher in a new era for the state.

He declared that the party has grown to be a powerful force to be reckoned with both nationally and at the state level.

“I want members to know that it is going to be a new beginning. There is going to be a new NNPP in Ogun state. That is why I have made a covenant with our members that since they have elected me as the new Chairman of this party, I am going to deliver.

“I will ensure that whoever is going to contest the election in Ogun State, under any political party, will have NNPP to compete with.

“I am very grateful to all the members of our party for their great decision to choose me as the new Chairman of the NNPP in Ogun State,” he said.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, Mallam Dogodama, expressed his gladness in the peaceful and successful nature of the Congress.

“We have done the Wards and Local Governments Congresses. The process was quite successful because, at the Wards and Local Governments Congresses, we had a consensus. I am grateful to our members for their peaceful nature. NNPP will remain stronger and stronger in this state. NNPP is the only party now being loved by Nigerians.

“PDP has failed, APC has failed. There is only one way and that is the NNPP. Nigerians are thinking of only NNPP now because the party has a clear objective for a new Nigeria. All the problems we have in Nigeria is what the NNPP is trying to solve. The other two parties have had their time and they have failed. So Nigerians should look the other way, and that other way is NNPP,” Dogodama said.