We’re Ready To Work With Fubara – Rivers APC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday assured that the party is ready to work with the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, when he resumes office.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyseom Wike, disclosed that Fubara will resume office on September 18 following the expiration of his suspension and the emergency rule declared by President Tinubu.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, the state APC Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, said the party won’t relent in holding Fubara accountable despite agreeing to work with him.

He said, “The governor who was suspended will return to office on September 18. The APC will work with him when he returns.

“There are states where the governor and assembly members are in different parties, so we are going to work with him.

“However, that will not take away our right to criticise him when he does wrong. But for us, the LG chairmen will work with him, except that we will not agree to vicious policies.”