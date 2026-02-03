We’re Ready To Partner Investors For Devt – Sanwo-Olu

…As governor says Lagos International Financial Centre will unlock investments

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on local and international investors to take advantage of the vast economic opportunities in Lagos, assuring them that the state government is willing and ready to partner with investors to drive development.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Monday at the Nigeria–UAE Investment Forum, tagged “Investopia Global Africa,” organised by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor said his administration remains committed to providing critical infrastructure as well as a secure and business-friendly environment to support investment growth across the state.

According to him, Lagos has recorded significant progress in infrastructure development across key sectors in the last six and a half years, noting that the state is eager to deepen partnerships that will translate to improved livelihoods for residents.

“Lagos is positioning itself and leading the Nigerian conversation, and we are getting tremendous support from the Federal Government because, at the end of the day, all of those investments sit at the sub-national level,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“I want to assure all local and international investors that Lagos is indeed a willing and ready partner. Whatever red tape exists, we are removing it. We want to step back and let businesses run for themselves. The security environment is safe, sound and secure.”

The governor highlighted major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening Lagos’ position as West Africa’s commercial hub, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port, in which the state government has invested, as well as plans for the Badagry Port.

“Lagos State made an investment in the Lekki Port, which is the biggest deep sea port in the country. We are also making actual investments in the Badagry Port. It is all about partnerships and creating an enabling environment,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed plans, in collaboration with the Federal Government, to develop another international airport and the largest logistics hub in the country to support agribusiness and trade.

He further spoke on the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC), a joint initiative between the Lagos State Government and EnterpriseNGR, describing it as a major vehicle for boosting both the state and national economy.

“We started this journey in 2023, and we still have another eight months to one year to finally unveil it. The beauty of it is the level of global support we are receiving,” the governor said.

According to him, the LIFC is being designed as a globally competitive but distinctly African and Nigerian model.

“We are learning from various regions to create a true African model that works for everyone, while also remaining competitive and resilient on the global stage,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that although the financial centre will be located in Lagos, its impact will extend beyond the state.

“The Lagos International Financial Centre is not just about Lagos; it is a conversation about Nigeria. It has to be situated in a city that is attractive and ready to unlock investments,” he said.