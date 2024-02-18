We’re Ready To Host African Central Bank – Tinubu

In keeping with the goals of the Abuja Treaty, President Bola Tinubuon Saturday announced that Nigeria is prepared to welcome the African Central Bank.

President Tinubu made this known while speaking at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Addressing the African leaders Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s readiness to partner with the African Bank, noting that his administration would work with member states and the African Union Commission to ensure that the bank launches on time in 2028.

Speaking further, Tinubu distinguished between issues that were locally generated and those that were designed outside for the continent, according to Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The President reaffirmed that in order for Africa to prevent the recurrence of current issues and the emergence of new ones, the continent must successfully confront its difficulties head-on and resolve them with a firmness that is based on deep-seated solidarity.

READ ALSO:

“As a continent and as individual nations, we face strong headwinds and difficult hurdles threatening to complicate our mission to bring qualitative democratic governance and economic development to our people. Many of these obstacles, such as climate change and unfair patterns of global trade, are largely not of our making.

“However, some of the pitfalls, including coup-birthed autocracies and the deleterious tinkering with constitutional tenure provisions, are developmental cancers we as Africans are giving to ourselves.

“The drive for a peaceful, strong, and united West Africa is bigger than any one person or group of people. The bonds of history, culture, commerce, geography, and brotherhood hold deep meaning for our people.

“Thus, out of the dust and fog of misunderstanding and acrimony, we must seize the chance to create a new people-centric era of trust and accord.”