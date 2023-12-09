We’re Ready To Eradicate Polio – Sokoto Govt

The Sokoto State Government on Saturday said it is committed to ensuring a free polio state.

The State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir gave the assurance during a stakeholders meeting on the eradication of polio held at Government House, Sokoto.

Gobir who is also the State Chairman Taskforce on polio eradication said concerted efforts are being made to ensure that the state became polio polio-free state.

He said the government is ready to render all the necessary support toward realising the set objective.

The Deputy governor who stood in for Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto however stressed the need for synergy among all the stakeholders in that direction.

Gobirawa however warned that the government would not condone any act capable of jeopardising the goal.

Also, the secretary to the state government Alhaji Muhammad Bello Sifawa called on all the Ministries and Agencies involved in the exercise to remain steadfast for the success of the exercise.

Sifawa also appealed to all the field workers to remain dedicated to their responsibilities.

Commenting, the state commissioner of Health Hajiya Assabe Balarabe said mothers have a crucial role to play in combating polio.

The commissioner assured of her ministry’s resolve to leave no stone unturned in the fight to eradicate polio.

In his address, the Special Adviser of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency Alhaji Bello Garba said efforts would be intensified to ensure personal and environmental hygiene among people of the state.

Garba said this would greatly assist in ensuring the eradication of polio in the state.