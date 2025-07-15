We’re Ready To Deal With ‘Strong’ Zambia, Falcons Coach Declares

Super Falcons coach, Justine Madugu, has said that his team is fully prepared for a tough battle against the Copper Queens of Zambia in their quarter-final clash at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The match, which is set to take place on Friday, is one of the most anticipated games of the tournament, as both teams aim to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

While Nigeria is Africa’s most successful women’s football nation, with nine WAFCON titles, Zambia has grown in strength and confidence in recent years and is seen as a serious contender.

Zambia impressed during the group stage, scoring six goals in three matches. They are led by two of Africa’s top strikers, Barbara Banda, the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year, and Rachel Kundananji, who is also a powerful forward with an eye for goal.

Nigeria, on the other hand, managed four goals during the group stage but struggled in their final group match against Algeria.

Despite dominating the game, the Super Falcons could not find the back of the net and had to settle for a 0-0 draw. They recorded 24 shots, with only two on target, and earned 13 corners compared to none by the Algerians.

Speaking ahead of the Zambia game, Coach Madugu expressed confidence that his team has what it takes to stop the dangerous Zambian attack.

He said the coaching crew has carefully studied the Copper Queens and developed a clear plan to deal with them. “We have our strategy,” Madugu said during a press conference.

“We’ve studied them closely. We know what they’re capable of. We’re not too concerned about individual brilliance. It’s a team game. We’ll work on neutralising their strengths.”