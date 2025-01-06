We’re Ready For Jan 10 Ohanaeze Election –Electoral C’ttee

Share

The pan-Igbo socio – cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday expressed its readiness for the January 10 national executive election.

Addressing reporters in Enugu, Ohanaeze Electoral Committee Chairman Ejiofor Onyia said the new leaders of the group at national, state and local government levels would be elected beginning from January 7.

He confirmed that the position of the President General had been zoned to Rivers State. The election is expected to be held at the headquarters of Ohanaeze in Enugu, where delegates from the seven states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Delta and Rivers would elect the new 17-man national executive committee.

The election will be by option A4, whereby voters are expected to line up behind their candidates. Onyia, who refused to name the aspirants that have picked nomination forms so far, however, said two prominent Rivers indigenes had expressed their intention to contest the President-general position.

The committee promised a level playing field for all candidates. Onyia said: “What we’re asking every Igbo man to do at this time is for you to present to us quality candidatesmen and women who have the interest of Igboland at heart.

“We need people who are ready to sacrifice to see that Ohanaeze becomes what it should be – the representative of the Igbo man in all spheres of life.

“We’re appealing to all our men and women both at home and in the diaspora to support Ohanaeze. “It’s only when we support Ohanaeze that the Igbo man can claim his rightful position in the pol – ity if this country.”

