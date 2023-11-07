We’re Ready For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Guber poll – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is ready and prepared for Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference, however, warned against manipulation and subversion of the will of the people.

Ologunagba noted that PDP has been engaged in issue-based and people-driven campaigns, adding that the party’s candidates in the three states “are standing strong with the people and we are sure of coasting to victory on Saturday in the three states.”

According to him, the PDP candidate in Kogi State Senator Dino Melaye is leading other candidates, including the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the three senatorial zones of the state.

“Governor Yayaha Bello is already overwhelmed and he has technically accepted defeat, especially with the triumph of Senator Hadiza Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in the Kogi Central senatorial district, which is an affirmation of the popularity and acceptability of our party in the state.

“The APC has lost its voice, that is why they are no longer campaigning in Kogi State

“The APC is now jittery and in mortal fear of the PDP,” Ologunagba said, disclosing that the APC-led Kogi State government has denied PDP the use of the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, for its campaign grand finale scheduled for Thursday.

“This panic mode of the APC cannot stop our party and the people of Kogi State. We will hold our rally and go ahead to win the governorship election in Kogi State on Saturday,” he boasted.

The PDP spokesperson expressed confidence that the achievements of Governor Douye Diri in Bayelsa State will end his reelection on Saturday.

“The APC candidate, Timipre Sylva has no fighting chance in the face of the more popular candidate of the PDP.

“He has no message; the APC is practically dead in Bayelsa and cannot win in any local government of the state,” he said.

Ologunagba stated that Governor Hope Uzodimma cannot win in any polling unit in a free and fair election in Imo State.

He restated the party’s call for the removal of Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Sylvia Agu, alleging that the REC’s mission is to compromise and manipulate the election in favour of the APC, “having regards to her antecedent in previous elections.

“It is in the interest of Prof. Agu to recuse herself from participating, supervising, or superintending the Saturday, November 11, election in Imo State.”

Ologunagba advised the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, not to succumb to the alleged pressure from the APC, and allow Prof. Agu to supervise Saturday’s governorship election.

“We are set to win overwhelmingly in Imo State because of the acceptability of our candidate and party among the people.

“He is accessible, grassroots politician, humane, understands and connects to the suffering of the people. He has always won elections through popular vote and he will win on Saturday.

“In contrast, the candidate of the APC, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has never won any election. He has always been disconnected from the people.

“In this election no matter the shenanigans by Gov Uzodimma and APC, defeat stares them in the face.

“The PDP wants to state that our party and candidate are winning the Imo election and we and the people of Imo State will never fold our hands and watch the election manipulated by anybody whatsoever.

“The PDP believes that the INEC Chairman knows the implications of any attempt to compromise election in a state like Imo. He should heed the voice of reason and redeploy Prof. Agu immediately, Ologunagba further advised.

End