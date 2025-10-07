We’re Ready For Argentina, F’Eagles Winger Declares

Flying Eagles winger, Sani Sulaiman, has declared that Nigeria is fully prepared to face Argentina in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Speaking after Nigeria’s hard-fought 1-1 draw with Colombia in their final group game early yesterday, Sulaiman expressed confidence in the team’s fighting spirit and tactical readiness to take on one of the tournament’s strongest sides.

Nigeria secured qualification to the knockout phase as one of the four best third-placed teams after captain Daniel Bameyi converted a late penalty to level the score in Talca. The result proved crucial, ensuring Nigeria’s place in the next round.

With Argentina waiting in the Round of 16, Sulaiman believes the team must raise their performance levels to progress further in the tournament. “Yeah, I can say we’ll do more—we won’t struggle in the next round because, as you can see, we’ve been struggling,” he admitted.

“But we came back and got a tie, and the next round is going to be better for sure. I trust my team.” Despite being suspended for the upcoming clash due to card accumulation, Sulaiman remains upbeat about the Flying Eagles’ chances. “I’ve been confident about this team since day one. I trust the boys. They will give us everything it takes for us to go through to the quarterfinals.”