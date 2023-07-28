We’re Ready For All-Stars Unity Cup – Organisers

The organisers of the maiden edition of the All Stars Unity Cup 2023 have promised a successful edition as the preparations hit top gear.

According to the chairman of the media committee, Nicholas Isidaehomen, he said they are really working alongside other members of Liberty All Stars as they are putting everything in place to make it worthwhile for the other All Stars teams that have already registered.

“This is the first edition and we really want it to be a talking point for everyone,” he said. “Apart from Liberty All Stars, we have the likes of Oke Ira All Stars, Agege Sports Club, CAS All Stars, Old Traffod FC, De Gents and KFFI All Stars, all registered.

“The main reason for coming up with the tournament is for every All Stars teams in Lagos to come together and relate with each other. “It promises to be an entertaining moment with people coming to enjoy quality football from veteran football stars from all over Lagos.