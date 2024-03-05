We’re Re-Modelling NSITF Along Tinubu’s 8-Point Agenda – MD

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Maureen Allagoa has said the agency was being re-modelled in line with the 8-point agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Allagoa who spoke at the maiden edition of the Fund’s Central Management Performance Review (CMPR) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, urged management and staff of the Fund to key into the ongoing efforts for strategic restructuring of its programmes and activities.

She said, “it is my expectation that the next two days will avail us the opportunity and the platform for target setting for 2024 as well as a comprehensive and comparative review of the 2023 target performances as branches and as regions, with a view to learning from our shortcomings and improving on our successes for a target-surpassing 2024.

“The Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) is fortuitously in alignment with the poverty reduction and healthy national workforce agenda of the Tinubu administration. The cardinal place we occupy as the operators of the scheme in achieving this lofty national objective demands doubling down, meaning an extra mile for us to ensure we leave no gaps in fully fulfilling our mandate.

“ I’m glad that we have left no stone unturned barely a year since we came on board, as we broadened the bracket of beneficiaries of different categories of claims and compensations by the deserving registered injured workers while exploring other aspects of the ILO Convention 102 to widen the horizon of social inclusion to all Nigerians.”

Commending the staff of the agency for the unprecedented 98% projected target achieved in 2023, Allagoa who urged the staff to do more, expressed confidence that the record would be surpassed in 2024..

“Yes, I dare say target-surpassing 2024 because of the unprecedented achievement in 2023. Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you all on the achievement of ECS contributions in 2023, which is the highest annual collection figure in the history of the Fund.

“The reward for work well done is more work. That is why the management has set a higher ECS target for the year 2024. The reason behind this bold move is not to set you up to fail, but rather a reflection of the confidence we have in your ability to achieve the unprecedented.”

She further expressed satisfaction with the results of the conclusions from the last regional management performance review as well as the monthly review held in October and December 2023 respectively, stating that the 32 strategic observations arising therefrom, provided a compass for a successful planning and navigation of the ECS.

“The 32 observations raised at the regional management review were comprehensively deliberated on at several EXCO meetings and have indeed catalysed the management into informed decision-making, leading to new strategies to achieve our 2024 target and even surpassing it.”

The Managing Director also announced new operational policies and strategic action plans to include the adoption of the ECS compliance certificates as part of bidding requirements for contracts in the states of the federation, harmonised ECS central database in all branches and regions to forestall double registration, aggressive registration of new employers and segmentation of all coverage areas to ensure effective enforcement, intensification of the occupational safety and health awareness to reduce workplace accidents and ensuring that all staff participate in at least one training a year.

She added, “Management has approved the creation of 4 new branches in Lagos region (Surulere, Epe, Badagry and Lagos Central branches) and Bonny Service Delivery Centre, pending the approval of the Board/Minister.

“These will be the first of many more branches and SDCs to be created in furtherance of our branch-in-branch expansion policy and service delivery centres policy.

“Regional and Branch Managers who have genuine cases for new branches or service delivery centres in their coverage areas can forward comprehensive data on the proposed locations, outlining the justification, benefits, and cost implications to the management for consideration.”

Pending approval by the Board also, the Managing Director further announced the re-alignment of the Ilorin Branch of the Fund from the Abuja Region to the Ibadan Region and the Yenegoa Branch from the Asaba Region to the Port Harcourt Region as well as the Onitsha Branch from the Enugu Region to the Owerri Region on the basis of proximity and ease of operation.

“Management is in conversation with Pro Health, our Health Insurance provider with a view to kick-starting a review of the health insurance plan for staff to ensure that you continue to receive adequate medical care irrespective of the escalating costs of things in the country.”

The NSITF boss while acknowledging the anxiety among staff members over their promotion, assured them that the exercise for the outstanding 2023 and 2024 promotions would commence in no distant time as the parent Ministry of Labour and Employment rounds off its intervention in the matter.