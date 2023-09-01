We’re Raising Next Muslim Women Generation Of Leaders With Piety, Says Amirah

A faith-based organisation, Al-Mu’minaat (The Believing Women), Lagos State Amirah (President) of Al- Mu’minaat, Hajia Bushrah Adeagbo- Jubril has said Muslim women are raising the next generation of lead- ers and ambassadors of Muslims women. She noted women played important role in nation’s building as no- body can’t do without them.

Today is Women’s/Unity Day, the last day to wrap this intense and wonderful week, where we will be looking at the topic: ‘Muslim Women, The Nation Builders’. It is indeed a great way to round off our activities for the 1445AH Al-Mu’minaat week! AlhamduliLlah! “If we need a reminder, then I want to tell us all that we (Muslimahs) are super amazing creatures. By Allah’s design, the world cannot do without us. We have all the power and energy to make the world a better place.

If we need any evidence, then let us ponder on what we are doing in our various houses, with our various families. We are raising the next generation of leaders and ambassadors for Islam, and it is not an easy task. Who else will do it, if not us?” Hajia Adeagbo-Jubril said she was fulfilled with the various activities used to mark the week, expressing hope that participants would become better individuals after leaving the event. “The value of women in Islam is undeniable to any logical mind.

Women are the mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters of society (raiders of generations, builders of nations). Women play important roles in raising upright children, upholding Islam in the home, and establishing religious values to those around them and beyond,” she said. “My sisters in faith, I am fulfilled that we did every activity of the week together.

I am certain that we are ending the week as different people. I am delighted that we pulled this off excellently. Let us carry this energy back to our homes, neighbourhoods and to our friends. The energy that we are amazing and wonderful individuals who can do anything we set our minds to. Do not forget that Allah (SWT) can make our goals achieve- able.”

She called on governments at all levels to live up to their electoral promises. She said the fuel subsidy removal policy is good but the immediate consequences are impacting adversely on citizens, advocating fair distribution of palliatives and repair of refineries for the benefits of all. “We enjoin the government to execute policies and programmes that will make life meaningful and impactful to the citizenry.

The economic policy of stopping the fraudulent oil subsidy regime is no doubt commendable but the people are not enjoying the immediate consequences. So we implore the government to ensure that the palliatives are distributed with fairness and equity, not for only political party members.” “We also demand that our refineries be repaired and new ones built to crash the prices of petroleum products.

In addition, efforts should be geared in the direction of making more vehicle engines that would be fueled by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Policies and investment in this alternative fuel will no doubt make our economy better. In shaa Allah.” Meanwhile, the Guest Speaker, Hajia Rukayat Adedeji Adebisi urged the women to put taqwa first in everything they do. Hadjia Adebisi said Muslim women should prioritise the fear of Allah (taqwa) in all their endeavours.

She urged the women to make the Holy Qur’an a guide in their lives. “A Muslim woman is basically a unique woman who understands the purpose of her creation. She believes in Allah as her Lord and Sustainer. Her way of life is guided by the Qur’an and Islam. She does not do anything except whatever Allah has instructed her to do.

“This is the type of woman Allah describes in the Holy Qur’an (Chapter 60 Verse 12) where Allah commanded the Prophet (SAW) that when women come to you to take oath of allegiance, they should pledge that they would never associate partners with Allah. The Muslimah we are talking about is the one who will never associate partners with Allah.

She will not steal others’ property. She is not a rumour monger and she takes care of her home. She is obedient to her husband and takes care of her children the right way. In society, she is honest and at work, she is the best whether as public or private sector where she worker,s” she said.

The guest speaker emphasised that a good Muslimah should have a private life. “She must fear Allah both in public and private. She believes she would meet her Lord one day to give account of her deed. Lamented that most women in the present world crave for money instead of piety.”