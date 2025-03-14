We’re Proud Of You, UNIPORT Pro-Chancellor Extols Otti’s Performance

Share

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, Mao Ohuabunwa, has described Alex Otti as an illustrious alumnus of the University for his outstanding achievements in various sectors in less than two years in office as Abia State Governor.

Ohuabunwa, who led members of the council on a visit to Governor Otti, called on other States to emulate his strides in education especially the allocation of 20% of the 2024 and 2025 budgets to education.

“You know when we speak, people would listen: not only in Abia State; not only in Nigeria; even within the ECOWAS Sub-region. We’ve seen the (allocation of 20 percent annual budget to education) and we are asking him to do more.

“I’m not here as a politician, but I’m here, speaking as a Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Port Harcourt, which is an Educational Institution. So, it’s a way of appreciating him and advising him to do more in the area of Education.

“You know that I’m from this State and I have been part and parcel of the political trajectories of this State from 1999 till now and counting, so when I tell you anything, it will be difficult for anybody to contradict it.

“So, what I’m saying is that within 21 months, I think Dr. Alex Otti has done well and he is doing well.

What we are saying is that we are encouraging him to do more,” Ohuabunwa said, noting that Governor Otti has distinguished himself in service as Governor and described him as one of the illustrious and prominent alumnus of the University, whom the Institution is proud of.

The former Abia North Senator, used the forum to invite Otti to the University’s golden jubilee celebration and fund raise holding later in the year, and pledged to collaborate with Abia State government in many ways, including granting Abia students access to academic pursuits.

Ohuabunwa who said that they came to congratulate the Governor on his remarkable achievements in office, having changed the narratives, observed that Otti’s footprint as a private sector player was still visible in the university, his alma mater.

Otti while receiving the council said that all he had done in the State in the last 21 months was to restore the dignity of the people and promised to support Uniport to sustain its 50 years of academic excellence.

He congratulated Mao Ohuabunwa on his well deserved appointment as Pro-Chancellor of his Alma mater and lauded his efforts in making the University stronger.

