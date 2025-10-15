We’re Proud Of The Achievements Of Gov Idris – Kebbi Indigenes

The members of the Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States (SOKEZA) Peoples Welfare Association in Borno State have expressed their satisfaction with the gargantuan achievements of Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State in his two years in office as Governor.

The Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Usman Maude, who led members of the executive council of the Association on a courtesy call on the Kebbi state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, in Maiduguri, Tuesday, remarked that the plethora of achievements in Kebbi have made indigenes of the state proud of the leadership qualities of Dr Nasir Idris.

The Commissioner was in Maiduguri to attend the quarterly strategic meeting of Commissioners of Information of APC-governed states, which is due to open on Wednesday.

Alhaji Maude noted that developments at home have always impacted them in Borno State because they have always kept tabs on happenings there.

He said the Governor deserves the commendation of all right-thinking patriots whose desire is to see to the progress of the people of Kebbi State.

“We are happy with the efforts the Governor has been making in ensuring the security of lives and property in the face of continued threat by bandits in parts of the state.

“We are aware of the relentless efforts in the area of unprecedented assistance which the Kebbi state government has been giving to security forces in logistics, welfare, mobilisation of the people to provide credible intelligence and giving support to local vigilantes and hunters to assist in the fight against banditry.

Adding that, they are also in the know of developments in the provision of infrastructure such as roads, schools, hospitals, empowerment and provision of palliatives, grains and fertilisers to the people.”

He urged the Governor not to be deterred by the antics of political opponents whose stock in trade is to engage in deliberate misinformation for the purpose of destabilising the government for their selfish ends. Alhaji Maude assured the government of Kebbi state of their continued support and prayers as efforts are redoubled to take Kebbi to the next level of development.

Responding, Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, thanked the SOKEZA leadership for the visit.

He appealed to them to continue to live in peace with their host community, be hardworking and supportive of the governments at all levels.

He reiterated the commitment of Dr Nasir Idris’s administration to the continued development of Kebbi State. “We are pleased to hear our people in distant places such as Borno identifying with developments at home. This demonstrates that we are on the right path for more achievements in our dear state.”

Alhaji Yakubu BK also urged them to support the Professor Babagana Umara Zulum-led government in Borno state.