We’re Proud Of Obasa’s Leadership, Lagos Deputy Speaker, Others

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has described Speaker Mudashiru Obasa’s leadership of the legislative arm as excellent and worthy of emulation.

Meranda said this during the unveiling of a book, ‘The Man Called Obasa’ written by a member of the House, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, in honour of Obasa who clocked 51 at the weekend.

A statement by Kasunmu’s media office quoted her as saying that Obasa has contributed immensely to the development of Lagos state through legislation that continues to stand the test of time and put the state on a greater pedestal.

“He is a wonderful man, a mentor and lover of new ideas, friend to all and father to all. He started the annual town hall meetings which we do simultaneously across the 40 constituencies, compiling the thoughts and ideas to help Lagos state.

“The Yoruba Language preservation law is really working for us and it is now being replicated in other states,” Meranda said adding that the Neighbourhood Safety Corps which was initiated by the Speaker has been replicated in the form of Amotekun in the southwest and other parts of the country.”

Kasunmu said he was motivated to write the book to honour Obasa who he called an exemplary leader, a committed democrat, and an astute legislator.

He said plans were underway to organise a symposium where issues affecting the legislative arm of government in Nigeria would be discussed and solutions proffered.

“It might interest you to know that under Rt. Hon. Obasa, the Lagos State House of Assembly has become an exemplary model of a transformative and leading legislature in the country.

“Therefore, the symposium would address many of the challenges confronting the Nigerian legislative Houses,” he said.

In her remarks at the event, a former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Mrs. Funmilayo Tejuosho, said Obasa’s path to a more impactful lifestyle started in 2003 when he was first elected as a member of the parliament at the state level.

She said ever since then, Obasa had not disappointed the people of the state stressing that his love for Lagos earned him the position of Speaker for the third consecutive time.

“Mr. Speaker has made us proud as legislators. He has always fought the good fight for good governance. He is a very serious-minded person, very intelligent and sincere.

“How else do we let him know that he is highly regarded, how else do we let him know that he is doing extraordinarily well than to put it in prints and blow our own trumpet saying that we are very proud of him?”