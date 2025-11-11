‘We’re Proud ART X Lagos Is Driving Nigeria’s Creative, Art Sectors’ – Peterside-Schwebig

After four days celebrating Africa’s creativity, the tenth edition of ART X Lagos concluded on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at the Federal Palace, Victoria Island.

The milestone fair, themed Imagining Otherwise, No Matter the Tide, showcased the ingenuity, resilience, and artistic talent of Nigeria and the continent at large.

Founder Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, hailed as a visionary, reflected on a decade of growth, describing the fair’s evolution from a bold idea in 2016 to a globally recognized platform that connects African artists with international audiences. “Whatever life is throwing at you, look around and take yourself to a higher place in your mind,” she said, summarizing the theme of this year’s edition.

The VIP preview on November 7 welcomed prominent dignitaries, including Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Finance Minister Wale Edun, Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Ambassador of France Marc Fonbaustier, and leading figures from banking, arts, and culture sectors. Curators such as Missla Libsekal, Jumoke Sanwo, Teju Okiti, Fikayo Adebanjo, and Lanre Masha guided visitors through the exhibitions.

Over the decade, ART X Lagos has transformed the city into a hub of cultural dialogue, supporting not only visual arts but music, film, fashion, and creative tourism. This year’s edition featured immersive exhibitions, public installations, ART X Cinema, ART X Live!, and tributes to legendary Nigerian photographers, including J.D. Okhai Ojeikere, with curated selections from his archive spanning six decades.

With more than 700,000 visitors from over 170 countries since its inception, ART X Lagos has firmly cemented Lagos as one of the world’s most vibrant cultural capitals, offering a platform that celebrates African creativity while inspiring the next generation. Peterside-Schwebig concluded, “Our fair is not just an art event; it’s a movement that showcases Africa to the world.”