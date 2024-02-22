We’re Producing More Healthcare Workers to Curb ‘Japa’ –FNPHY Boss

The Medical Director and the Chief Ex- ecutive Officer of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba (FNPHY), the Federal School of Operational Therapy (FSOT), Lagos, Dr Olugbenga Owoeye has said they have increased the number of health workers produced in all the schools affiliated with the hospital as part of the strategies to tackle the brain drain in the nation’s health sector. To this end, one of the schools, the FSOT, Oshodi, Lagos has admitted about 70 students for training in occupational therapy.

Speaking during the 22nd Matriculation Ceremony of the FSCOT 2023 /2024 session in Lagos, Owoeye said that based on the matching order given to them by the President through the Federal Ministry of Health, they are doubling their efforts to increase the production of these health care workers. Owoeye who is also the CEO-in-charge of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital School of Basic Nursing, said: “FSOT is the first of its kind in Nigeria and West Africa sub-region. We’ve been training between 30 and 40 before.

But now we just admitted almost 70 students. The nursing and medical council said we should increase admission from 30 to 75 which we are going to do. “Japa syndrome is affecting all services. We have a lot of doctors who have gone and a lot of nurses, occupational therapists, psychologists and all leaving in droves. What we are doing is we are training and also recruiting more.” Owoeye who disclosed that the school was established 20 years ago to produce a capacity in the area of occupational therapy for those who have just recovered from their sicknesses, explained that the school has been able to produce over 600 graduates.

“In mental health, there are five components. The psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, and the psychiatric social workers, all these people work together.” He regretted that recently due to COV- ID-19, there has been a decline in their numbers in Nigeria and the fact that they are now being recruited in countries like the UK. The Medical Director who said the course was a three-year programme said occupational therapists are responsible for patient’s rehabilitation. He urged the new entrants to be obedient and law-abiding. Speaking, the Registrar of the School, Mrs Philomena Omoike said many of the professionals who passed through the school are doing well in their areas not just in Nigeria but outside the country.