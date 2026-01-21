We’re Processing Teachers’ Letters Of Appointment –Osun Govt

The Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has clarified that implementation of the governor’s directive to issue letters of appointment to the first batch of teachers is ongoing and neither the Head of Service nor the Chief of Staff is stalling the exercise.

Rasheed made the clarifications in response to conflicting media reports and allegations that top officials are pushing against the issuance of the letters due to financial considerations.

The governor’s aide who reminded the public that funding seizure and new minimum wage were responsible for the recruitment delay said the directive of Mr Governor is being processed by relevant agencies.

According to him, both SUBEB and Teaching Service Commission are working seamlessly under the purview of the Ministry of Education through the Chief of Staff to ensure new teachers are rightly shared between SUBEB and TESCOM. He said: “Media reports that the Head of Service and the Chief of Staff are blocking the release of letters of appointments are false.

“The said top officials are actually working hard to ensure the first phase of the exercise is successfully completed. “The Osun State Government urges media organisations to seek official clarification before publishing reports capable of distorting facts or casting aspersions on public officers who are diligently performing their constitutional duties.”