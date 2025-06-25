We’re Processing Requests For Party Registration – INEC

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said despite insinuations, it is diligently processing the applications of 110 political associations that applied to it for registration as political parties.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly consultative meeting with media executives in Abuja on Wednesday, said the commission will strictly follow the procedure outlined in the law as well as its regulations and guidelines.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that INEC has acknowledged all requests received so far except six of them which was received recently, but assured that that will be done before the end of the week.

“For emphasis, I wish to inform Nigerians, particularly those interested in registering new political parties, that the handbook containing the Regulations and guidelines for political parties 2022is already available on the commission’s website,” he said.

He denied the allegation that INEC is compromising its independence, and recalled that the same unfounded accusation was made under similar circumstances in 2013 when some politicians said the commission was not keen on the proposed merger of political parties because INEC had “merged with the ruling party” at the time.

Prof. Yakubu stated that the full list of the 110 associations seeking registration as political parties would be released to members of the public, indicating their proposed names, acronyms, addresses and the names of their protem Chairmen and Secretaries.

“For transparency and public information, the list will be uploaded to our website and social media platforms, he stated.

He said INEC is ready to conduct pending bye-elections and to resume the nationwide continuous voters registration (CVR) exercise.

According to him, details of the two activities would soon be finalised and made public.

He announced that full delimitation details for Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where party primaries for Area Council election will be conducted, are available on the commission’s website.

