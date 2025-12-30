We’re Prioritising Citizens’ Welfare –Oborevwori

The Delta State Government yesterday pledged its commitment to the welfare of the people. It also promised to deliver quality projects. Festus Ahon, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, said this on Christmas Day when he received the Executive Council (SEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ughelli.

According to him, the Oborevwori government considers the welfare of citizens non-negotiable and central to sustainable development. He said: “The governor has achieved more in two years than what some state administrations in the country accomplished in eight years.

“These are enduring projects, projects designed to stand the test of time and outlive this generation. “We owe Deltans real value for every project delivered by this administration, and that is exactly what the governor is delivering.”

According to Ahon, the administration has remained fiscally disciplined, noting that all projects are being executed without recourse to borrowing. “The governor will not compromise the welfare of Deltans, and importantly, none of these projects is being funded through loans,” he added.

The CPS assured journalists of the government’s continued support, emphasising that development thrives best in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.