The Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, has declared himself ready to “Take up arms” in the face of threats from United States (US) counterpart Donald Trump, who over the weekend captured the leader of neighbouring Venezuela in a military strike.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump has been very critical of his Colombian counterpart and has further issued threats of imminent attack, a former guerrilla for months.

“I swore not to touch a weapon again… but for the homeland I will take up arms again,” Petro said in a statement sighted by New Telegraph.

Meanwhile, President Trump had said over the weekend that Petro should “Watch his ass” and described Colombia’s first-ever leftist leader as “A sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.”