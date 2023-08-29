We’re Prepared To Contend With Lagdo Dam Flood – C/River SEMA DG

Arrangements are in top gear by the Cross River State Government to contend with the Lagdo Dam Flood water which authority of the state government said is likely to affect 11 Local Government Areas of Cross River State once the flood gate of Lagdo Dam is opened in the northern area of the republic of Cameroons.

The Director General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Angela Ogeyi Odey disclosed this to our correspondent in a telephone conversation.

She said a report from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with another report from the Foreign Affairs Ministry alerted of an impending flood in Cross River State as a result of the release of water from the Cameroons.

“For flood, we are fully prepared in Cross River Stat. We are preparing our manpower, and training our men on how to evacuate people.

“We are talking to villagers and the LGAs that are likely to be affected include Calabar Municipality, Ikom, Ogoja, Yakurr, Yala, Bakassi, Akpabuyo, Etung, Odukpani, Obubra and Biase.

“We are getting the relief material ready and flying boats to evacuate people. We have been talking to town criers to spread the news.

“We are talking to youths, we are making sure that all hands must be on deck to help our people. We will not abandon them.

“After evacuation, we are making plans to keep them. We have hostels, schools and other places to keep them before October”. Mrs. Odey maintained.