We’re Pioneering Convenience, Growth In Nigeria’s Digital Space – Zit Nigeria

Chinonso Dickson of Zit Nigeria has said that since the launch of the platform in 2012, it has grown from a simple idea inspired by everyday challenges into one of Nigeria’s most trusted online stores.

Dickson, an Economics graduate of the University of Lagos and a forward-thinking entrepreneur, added that the platform continues to redefine convenience, accessibility, and empowerment in Nigeria’s e-commerce industry.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Dickson said: “Zit was born out of a personal observation. Witnessing my father’s experiences managing a physical retail electronics store and the difficulties customers faced transporting their purchases, I envisioned a future where shopping was simpler, faster, and more efficient.

This vision became reality through Zit.ng — an online platform where people can buy products from the comfort of their homes, with deliveries brought directly to their doorsteps.

“Zit was built to make life easier for both shoppers and vendors. We wanted to bridge the gap between traditional retail and the growing digital economy by creating a space that’s both reliable and empowering.”

He added that over the years, Zit has played a significant role in creating numerous opportunities within logistics, vendor management, and customer service, contributing meaningfully to job creation and economic growth.

Christian Okanu, the Operating Manager, emphasised the brand’s focus on innovation and community impact.

“We’re proud of the ecosystem we’ve built — one that helps customers shop securely, and logistics teams deliver efficiently. Our mission has always been about creating value at every touchpoint,” he said.

In recognition of its innovative approach to online retail, Zit has received several commendations for its role in empowering local entrepreneurs through digital commerce.

The brand has also featured in multiple tech events, vendor fairs, and marketing campaigns, consistently advocating for entrepreneurship and digital inclusion.

Looking ahead, Zit.ng is preparing for one of the year’s biggest retail moments — Black Friday 2025. The upcoming sales event promises unbeatable offers, with discounts of up to 40% off on household appliances, fashion, and everyday essentials.

Customers across Nigeria are encouraged to stay tuned and take advantage of these exclusive, limited-time deals.