We’re Partnering With State Chairmen To Build Stronger ADC – Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed reports suggesting that leaders of a political coalition have taken over the party, describing them as false and misleading.

Speaking after a meeting with the 37 state chairmen of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, the Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the gathering was convened to debunk rumours that the state chairmen had been sidelined or removed.

“We invited all the state chairmen to this meeting to reassure them that we have no intention of pushing them out,” Abdullahi stated.

He also refuted a viral list circulating on social media allegedly showing newly appointed state chairmen, stressing that the ADC has not made any such appointments.

“The ADC has no intention to shove anyone aside,” he said. “We are here to work with the state chairmen as partners in building a stronger political party. They are reassured, and they are leaving Abuja today more confident than they were yesterday, knowing they are partners in building this coalition.”

Abdullahi maintained that the entire process leading to the adoption of ADC as a coalition platform had been in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“We are on solid legal ground,” he asserted. “If anyone has evidence that we have violated the constitution, we are open to being challenged. But as of now, no member of the ADC has disagreed with the process.”

Addressing concerns about former presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu, Abdullahi clarified that while Kachikwu remains a member of the party, he holds no official position within its structure.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the ADC Chairmen’s Forum and Kogi State Chairman, Kingsley Ogga, affirmed that the state chairmen had been part of the decision-making process from the beginning.

“We have been on this process for almost three years now,” he said. “We were carried along every step of the way from planning to deliberation before we reached this current stage of the coalition.”