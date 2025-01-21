We’re Outlining Plans to Get North Back on Track –Al-Mustapha

Share

The former Chief Security Officer to late General Sani Abacha, Hamza Al-Mustapha, has disclosed that he is working with other likeminds to get the North united as an entity and get it back on track.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an event organised by the Rebuild Arewa Initiative for Development (RAI4D) in Kaduna, the former army officer said it would be wrong for Northern leaders to sit and watch the North go backwards.

He noted that a lot is required to bring back the North, saying ” It is better to hurt people and get it (North) back on course for us to achieve what we desire, so that the country at the final end, would be the beneficiary of the unity in the North.”

He explained that the prevailing situation in the North was caused by weak institutions, saying “We are seeing gaps that are responsible for the social ills bedevilling the North. He said: “We would always continue to see crime rate been on the increase which is a capital shame.

Share

Please follow and like us: