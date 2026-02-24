We’re Out Of The Woods, Dark Corner Of Uncertainties, Says Tinubu At Ramadan

President Bola Tinubu has said that the country has been successfully rescued from the woods and dark corner of uncertainties Tinubu said this yesterday evening while hosting governors to Ramadan Iftar at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The President equally gave an assurance that the government would establish state police to deal with insecurity across the country. He said: “To Nigeria. We are out of the woods, we are out of the dark corner of uncertainty; what I promise we will establish State Police to combat insecurities.”

The President equally said his government would implement the ruling on local government autonomy urging the state governors to immediate ly begin its implementation. The President, who said he was impressed with the attendance at the meeting despite the political activities across the state, I give thanks to Almighty God for sparing our lives and keeping us together to see another Ramadan and a great Ramadan that coincide with that of the Christian faith.

“You know what it means, discipline, sacrifice, faith, perseverance and strong determination for us to continue to bridge together, pray together and love one another. Love for the community, love for our neighbours and service for humanity. I want to thank all of you for what you have been able to get and achieve so far. “I didn’t expect this number to show up, because some people are seeing to their various congresses and other local government or state level.

“To all of you, I’m very, very grateful, because we’ve seen progress. We’ve seen commitment to duty, but please I appeal again: let’s go further to embrace the young ones and all the supporters and let’s spread the development opportunity across to the grassroots, the local government. “Your efforts have seen a lot of progress being made. I want to commend you.

The result of hard work is more work, including my son, the farmer from Niger. There are a lot of complaints and commendation coming from all angles they will come from this at me too. But as long as we bridge together and we move together and determine to rescue this country, the best is yet to come to Nigeria. It’s yet to come.”