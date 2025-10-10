We’re Open To Dialogue On Legalizing Cannabis Oil – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it is open to dialogue on the legalisation of cannabis oil for its health benefits. Chairman Buba Marwa said this in Abuja on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ workshop on “Cannabis Oil De- bate: The Path Forward for Nigeria”.

Organised by the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), the workshop examined scientific evidence on the therapeutic uses of cannabis oil. It also considered international best practices for the regulation, production and distribution of cannabis oil, among other parameters.

Marwa said although the agency had made seizures of about ten million kilograms of cannabis in the past four and a half years, it was not underestimating the power of science to explore its positives. He said: “For us at the NDLEA, our position on cannabis oil is simple: we welcome dialogue.

“We believe that Nigeria must make informed choices, not choices driven by halftruths, commercial interests or global trends. “Cannabis oil may have medicinal properties worth investigating, but it also carries health risks, potential for misuse and implications for public safety.”