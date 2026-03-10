We’re Only Legitimate Leadership Of PDP – Wike Faction

The National Caretaker Committee of the Nyesom Wike-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is the only legitimate leadership of the party at the moment.

Acting National Chairman of the faction, Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that nine of the appeals delivered by the Court of Appeal on Monday were in their favour.

“I want to make it clear that the National Caretaker Committee remains the only national leadership recognised by the law and the party. The National Caretaker Committee is the only legitimate body that can present a candidate in the build-up to the 2027 general elections. As such, I urge all stakeholders, party leaders, members, and supporters to rally around the National Caretaker Committee as we prepare for activities towards the 2027 general election,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed stated that the rule of law must prevail in the party’s internal affairs, adding that the faction is working towards the conduct of the national convention on March 29 and 30, 2026.

“We must continue to enlighten our members and supporters to understand the judgment delivered by the Appeal Court,” he said.

The acting National Chairman accused “propagandists” of trying to discredit the pronouncement of the Appeal Court on social media.

He, however, said the faction is waiting for the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment and might head to the Supreme Court, if necessary, “for further defence of the party.”

National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, assured PDP members who wish to contest the 2027 elections on the party’s platform not to be afraid.

Anyanwu stated that the party would have a full-fledged National Working Committee after the national convention.

“If you are going to run an election under the PDP, be rest assured you will not be disqualified. Do not worry about the excuses given by those who have defected, that they are afraid of who is going to sign their nomination forms,” he added.