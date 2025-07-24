We’re On Verge Of Reducing Small Arms Proliferation In North Central –Adamu

The National Centre for the Control for Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has disclosed that all efforts have been put in place to curb the proliferation of arms across the North Central states of Nigeria.

While making this disclosure at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger state Congress in Minna, the Zonal Director, Abdul Adamu, noted that the influx of weapons and their sources are different especially by the nature of the porous borders, blacksmiths and fabricators.

He lamented that fabricators have advanced their trades and that has added to the spread of more small arms and weapons to communities.

“our priority is to ensure that in the north central, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons is reduced to the barest minimum.

“We decided to pay courtesy call on our core stakeholders and the media is very strategic in our effort to achieve our aim.”