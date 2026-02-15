We’re On Civic Sensitization Exercise Not Political Campaign – Eyakenyi

The Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi has clarified that the ongoing tour was strictly a civic sensitization exercise and not a campaign rally.

She made the remarks at Obot Akara Local Government of Akwa Ibom State during the Women Sensitization Tour on Civic Responsibility under the “Women Arise” initiative.

‎The event which drew political leaders, women groups and stakeholders from across the 11 wards made a strong call for voter education, cooperative engagement and grassroots mobilization.

‎

She reinforced the commitment of the administration of Governor Umo Eno to inclusive governance and women-focused empowerment in line with the ARISE Agenda.

‎‎Delivering remarks on behalf of the Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi clarified that the tour was strictly a civic sensitization exercise and not a campaign rally.

She urged women to check the condition of their voter’s cards, noting that defaced cards may fail electronic verification during elections.

With INEC conducting ward-by-ward revalidation, she encouraged eligible residents, especially newly turned 18-year-olds, to register.

‎

‎She further disclosed that each local government area has earmarked ₦1 billion in the 2026 budget for empowerment initiatives, emphasizing that registration into recognized cooperatives, backed by valid NIN documentation, would be essential for beneficiaries to be captured.

‎

‎In their separate votes of thanks, the Chairman’s wife and the Coordinator in the Office of the First Lady, Noble Lady Helen Obereki, expressed appreciation to the Governor for his inclusive leadership and reaffirmed Obot Akara women’s readiness to play their role in strengthening democracy and community development.

‎

‎The Women Arise tour continues across the state, reinforcing civic awareness, economic organization and women’s participation in governance as pillars of sustainable development in Akwa Ibom.

‎

‎In his opening remarks, the Chairman of Obot Akara, Rt. Mr. Simeon Dominic, thanked God for what he described as purposeful leadership in the state and appreciated the Governor for sending a high-powered delegation to engage the women of the area.

He described Obot Akara as “simple but unique,” noting that the local government is blessed with quality leaders and committed women ready to support progressive governance.

‎

‎The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Inibehe Silas Etukudoh, who set the tone for the engagement, described the day as historic for Obot Akara.

She conveyed the Governor’s message of love and urged women to intensify grassroots sensitization by moving from door to door, ward to ward and unit to unit to ensure that every eligible woman possesses a valid voter’s card and National Identification Number (NIN).

‎

‎According to her, proper documentation will be critical for participation in upcoming empowerment programmes scheduled for 2026.

‎

‎Speaking on the economic dimension of the tour, the Special Adviser, Bureau of Cooperative and Rural Development, Rt. Hon. Alice Ekpenyong, emphasized the importance of cooperative societies as vehicles for sustainable empowerment.

She urged women in all 11 wards to form and register ARISE Cooperatives, stressing that collective organization remains the surest pathway to financial inclusion and government support.

‎

‎She explained that without cooperative structures, individuals may find it difficult to access empowerment opportunities, adding that voter registration, NIN and active civic participation are key requirements for inclusion.

‎Several dignitaries while offering goodwill messages commended the Governor’s development strides in roads, schools and appointments extended to Obot Akara indigenes, and pledged continued political support for Governor Eno, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Tinubu.

‎