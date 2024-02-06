We’re on a mission to restore Aba’s lost glory –Ukeje

Why was GADA established and what is it coming to do for Aba?

The agency was conceived by Governor Alex Otti to ensure that his vision to reposition Aba as the springboard for the development of the state and the South East. Aba is the only city that was both industrial and commercial before its decline in status. The components of Industrial and commercial activities in Aba were almost 50/50. You wouldn’t see that in Onitsha, which is commercial and Nnewi which is industrial. Then it was either you’re commercial, administrational or industrial. Aba is the only open city in the South-East that every Igbo man calls home just like Lagos is to Yorubas and Kano or Kaduna is to the North. You can be whatever you want to be in Aba without coming from here. So, the governor looked at the history of Aba and what Aba is and its significance to Nigeria and the Igbo man, South-East and some parts of the South-South, and thought it wise to establish an agency that would see to the restoration of this great city.

Are you saying that you were appointed to create a new Aba?

You may say that, but it is not really that way. The move is to recreate Aba, to rejuvenate Aba and repair what was damaged. To create a platform that will give our future generations the pride in a place that we used to have before the decline started. I’m an Aba boy, I was born here. It used to be a mark of honour when one is called an ‘Aba Boy’ because you’re seen as smart, industrious and entrepreneurial. So, what the governor intends to do goes beyond repairing just the infrastructure, it includes repairing the psyche which is why he set up the Abia State Orientation Agency. So, the infrastructure repair people are seeing now is just the first phase. We want to repair the infrastructure, repair the land use, expand the city and create more room for the Igbos and Nigeria in general to express their entrepreneurial skills in this city. We want to return the city to be more open. It’s an open city for all Nigerians and must return to what it used to be. It’s not a city for just any tribe. Here is a city with a Mosque Street and many names that are not indigenous but have many links to all parts of Nigeria. We have people from the North here in Aba whose fathers were born here and can’t even remember where they’re from. That was why Governor Otti thought it wise to say this is something that needs to be rejuvenated and given a new impetus for the next generation.

Can you clarify the meaning of that adjective “greater” attached to the name of the authority you’re heading?

Well, it is good to clarify it. Aba is historically divided into two – the crown land and others. When local government was created, the city became administratively under Aba South and Aba North local government areas. However, with development springing up over the many years, Aba cannot be seen anymore as Aba South and Aba North because local governments like Osisioma have been swallowed by urbanization of Aba. Look at Obingwa and Ugwunagbo local government areas, they’ve all been captured by Aba with major and important markets in Aba situated in these local government areas. So, when we’re talking about Aba City today, the focus is on five local government areas of Aba South, Aba North, Osisioma, Obingwa and Ugwunagbo local government areas. This is what you call Greater Aba. However, despite the individualistic expansion, the government has decided to create a true room that needs expansion. The reason; Aba has been like it is today for the past 70 years without the creation of a structure for expansion and growth and what happens when such infrastructure is not in place is that you will have a huge pressure on the existing infrastructure.

When you talk about expansion, what do you really mean?

When we talk about expansion, we’re talking about the physical expansion of human habitat. If we don’t properly expand Aba, you’ll continue to see people buying existing property in the Crownland like the GRA and demolishing them down to build five to six storey buildings. There will always be supply to meet demand if demand pre-exists. Since we know that demand preexists, there’s a need to create room for that demand to find expression. We’re looking at the possibility of expanding Aba. Currently, Aba is 71 square kilometres and we’re looking at the possibility of expanding the city to 230 square kilometres over 20 years in a well-structured manner. We have a whole lot to tackle from street trading and other indiscriminate activities. Things like street trading worry the governor and give me sleepless nights as well. Soon, we’ll begin the registration of private parks and close down those that are inimical. We are working; using established state institutions and not touts. We’ll sanitize Aba using a cultured but firm and determined approach. We can’t empower touts to begin to harass anybody in the move to reposition Aba as it will go against what we want.

With what now looks like a restoration of the local government system, wouldn’t the activities of GADA clash with those of the mayors of the local government areas?

There will never be because the GADA law was well thought out. When the governor visited the burnt session of Ngwa Road market, the Aba South mayor and Director General of GADA were in his entourage, when a committee was formed to look at the way to rebuild that market, the same people holding these positions were part of the committee. There had been concerns that there would be areas of clash between some ministries, GADA and some levels of government, but GADA was well crafted by the law establishing it and that was why it was not done haphazardly. Different levels of government, agencies and institutions have different goals in this city. What GADA does is to become the integrator of those goals to ensure the speedy achievement of them all. Every government agency in Aba has found its space within GADA and they’re harmoniously delivering government’s duties and policies to the people. It’s a unity of purpose; GADA gets involved in government business within the city of Aba assigned to it by the government. There won’t be multiple taxations again. Every agency of government that has to do with enforcement here in Aba is now working under GADA to deliver value to people. You see people from internally generated revenue, Ministry of Trade, security agencies, Ministry of Transportation and local government collection agencies. In fact, it is a seamless integration of government services to the people. It’s just like an envelope with many parcels aimed at getting to one location.

Where do we expect Aba to be between now and 2027, when the first tenure of this administration would be over?

With GADA, expect massive expansion of Aba and growth in the population of the city at a significant percentage. You’ll see significant improvement in services just like people are currently seeing the Aba Command of the Abia State Fire Service responding within some minutes to distress fire calls. With GADA, you should expect a complete transformation of this city in a positive light. Significant efforts are being made to revive the Enyimba Hotel. Soon, you’ll see a significant rise in the hospitality business in this city because the enabling environment is being created. I urge you to expect a 200 per cent increase in the number of people coming to do business in this city because we’re already putting things in place. With a clear possibility of completing the Aba session of the Port Harcourt-Enugu expressway, with the Governor linking up AbaPort Harcourt Road to the Express to ventilate activities there coupled with massive work ongoing to ensure that flooding is eliminated in Aba, you’ll have a lively city in the morning, at night under the sun or in the rain. All ponds will be drained. We’re going to have massive infrastructural improvements in our public schools to restore the confidence of parents and guardians to what a school should be. It’ll be the same for the health sector. We’ll create both the leather and fabric cluster to enable our people to expand their businesses beyond sole proprietorship. We will help our people scale up from small-scale industry to medium and large scale. It’s not just enough to build the roads, but we’ll help our people develop their businesses to help employ our youths. The governor is making moves to revive moribund industries here in Aba. See, we want to impact the lives of people and form a balance between commercial activities to other human activities that help life and equally create employment. We want entertainment, hospitality, sports and other human endeavours to exist and function together with commercial activities to make life better for our people here. We don’t have private estates in Aba, but very soon, you’ll see 15 to 20 of such estates springing up fully subscribed because people are looking for where to put their money with the assurance that their money is saved. The governor is making efforts to ensure that such improvements come to Aba.