We’re Now Fastest-Growing Party In Nigeria – APP

Share

…Adopts a new logo

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has said its recent victories in Rivers and Jigawa States have made it the fastest-growing political party in Nigeria.

The party at its national convention monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Friday, also ratified “Elephant” as its official logo.

APP National Chairman Barr. Uche Nnadi, who addressed party delegates, noted that APP won 22 out of the 23 chairmanship seats, and 314 out of 319 councillorship positions in last year’s local government election in Rivers State.

Nnadi stated that the feat was “not only a remarkable achievement but a testament to the faith and trust the people have placed in our party.

“This success underscores our values of integrity, hard work, and service to the people.”

He appreciated the people of Rivers State for standing resolutely with the party and in ensuring that their votes counted in a peaceful, free, and fair election.

“Despite efforts by certain forces to hinder the will of the people, the people of Rivers State, by the grace of God, stood firm and made history,” he added.

The National Chairman said though the party made a significant breakthrough in Jigawa State, where it secured a councillorship seat, it was “modest compared to our triumphs in Rivers State.”

This, he said, qualified the APP to be “the fastest growing political party in Nigeria today.

“Our manifesto resonates with citizens across the nation, and our message of hope and transformation is reaching the grassroots.”

He called on party members to continue to build on the momentum as APP advances toward even greater heights.

“We are the big elephant party, and we are poised to take over Nigeria,” he declared.

Nnadi explained that the elephant in the logo represents the strength of the party and its readiness to wrestle power from more states in the 2027 general election.

He boasted that the elephant “will once again stand tall as a beacon of hope and progress, embodying the ideals and values of the Action Peoples Party.”

He further announced the decision of the party to embark on constitutional amendment, and said it is a strategy to strengthen and reposition the party for future challenges and opportunities.

“This initiative seeks to activate all organs of the party, particularly the Board of Trustees (BoT), which plays a pivotal role in upholding our principles and guiding our decisions.

“This repositioning will ensure that our structures are not only operational but also responsive to the aspirations of our members and the Nigerian people.

“By fostering transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, we will lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and increased influence,” Nnadi stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: