We’re Not Under Pressure To Deliver At Olympics Qualifier, Says D’Tigers

The players of the Nigeria’s men basketball team, the D’Tigers, have said they are not under pressure ahead of the pre-Olympic Games qualifying tournament. Nigeria will play their first game against Senegal, August 14, in Lagos, and the players all said they are going to give it their all but not under any pressure.

The team had a day out with the media on Saturday and while accepting that they are in a difficult group with Africa powerhouse Senegal and Mali, the players in- sisted that they have the quality to beat their opponents. The tournament will dunk off in Lagos from August 14 to 20.

“We’re mentally, physically and psychologically prepared for the qualifiers and will not disappoint our home fans when hostilities begins on Monday,” Michael Eric of Turk Telekom said.

Chimezie Metu added: “It’s true that we have some of the basketball power houses in this tournament but we’re not going to give any chances in all the games.” After playing Senegal on Monday, Nigeria will take on Mali in their next game on Tuesday with hope of leading the group and hopefully winning the competition.