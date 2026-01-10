Amid the United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s renewed call to take control of the Iceland, political parties in Greenland have firmly rejected any suggestion of becoming part of the United States.

The development followed President Trump’s idea of acquiring the mineral-rich Arctic territory, after implying that force could be used if necessary.

Reacting to Trump’s remark, Greenland’s political leaders stressed that the territory has no interest in abandoning its current status or identity.

In a joint reaction, parties across the political spectrum emphasised that Greenlanders are determined to decide their own future, insisting that their land is not for sale and will not be claimed through pressure or coercion.

Greenland, which governs itself while remaining part of the Kingdom of Denmark, has long maintained that its path forward lies in self-determination rather than foreign control.

Political leaders said Trump’s comments were not only unwelcome but also dismissive of the will of the people.

They reiterated that Greenland’s political and economic decisions must be made by its citizens, underscoring that any discussion about sovereignty must respect democratic principles and international law.

The statement late Friday came after Trump repeated that Washington was “going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not”.

“We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danish, we want to be Greenlanders,” the leaders of five parties in Greenland’s parliament said.

“The future of Greenland must be decided by Greenlanders.”

Denmark and other European allies have voiced shock at Trump’s threats to take control of Greenland, where the United States already has a military base.

Trump says controlling the strategic island is crucial for US national security given the rising military activity of Russia and China in the Arctic.

The US president on Friday argued that Washington could not allow rival powers to gain influence over Greenland, warning that failure to act could leave the territory vulnerable to domination by Russia or China.

He said the United States would pursue control of Greenland either through diplomatic means or by taking tougher action if necessary.

While both Moscow and Beijing have expanded their strategic and military presence in the Arctic in recent years, neither country has formally asserted ownership claims over Greenland.

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, reacted strongly to the remarks, cautioning that any attempt to forcibly take Greenland would have catastrophic consequences.

She said such an action would effectively dismantle the transatlantic alliance under NATO and undermine the global security order established after World War II.

Trump has made light of the concerns of Denmark, a steadfast US ally that joined the United States in the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

“I’m a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they’ve been very nice to me,” Trump said.

“But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land.”