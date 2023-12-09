We’re Not Party Of Any Coalition – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has denied any involvement in the alleged formation of the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that seven opposition parties including the Labour Party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have agreed to ally ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to the development, LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party was not represented at the meeting, alleging that one of the party’s officials was quoted out of context by giving a false impression that the party endorsed the coalition.

The LP stated that it is at the moment, doing a post-mortem of the 2023 general election, and added that until the exercise is concluded, “we will not be in a hurry to join the fray of any political arrangement.”

The party said it will continue to participate in select meetings of like minds where issues arising from the last general elections are discussed with the intention to propose plausible solutions to developments that are threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

“Labour Party is interested in leading discussions on electoral reforms in Nigeria.

“We would like to find a lasting solution where a president of Nigeria with a population of over 200 million emerges with less than nine million votes, and with less than 10 per cent of registered voters.

“Labour Party is also interested in finding a lasting solution to a situation where the courts have usurped powers of the electorate.

“It is frustrating that after all the stress involved in elections on the sides of both the candidates and the electorate, and after securing electoral victories at the polls, three or five individuals gleefully upturn the verdict of the people on the altar of some unfounded technicalities. That is not what democracy preaches,” the party said.

It proposed a meeting or conference of opposition political parties in Nigeria “for the purpose of championing a brand of democracy which will yield power to the people and not to some anti-democratic elements.”