We’re Not Part Of Purported Protest At INEC – LP

The Labour Party has distanced itself from a planned protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, describing the organisers as impostors.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, the party stated that it neither sanctioned nor approved the protest.

“We wish to categorically state that the said protest is not sanctioned by the Labour Party. The organisers are unknown to the party’s leadership, and the action lacks the approval and backing of the party,” the statement said.

“The public is hereby put on notice that anyone participating in or promoting this protest is doing so without the consent of the Labour Party and should be seen as an impostor.”

The party recalled that INEC had recently rejected the list of candidates submitted for the upcoming national bye-elections and local government elections by the former chairman, Julius Abure, describing that faction as unlawful.

The Labour Party said it welcomed INEC’s decision with relief, expressing confidence that the commission would proceed to accept and publish the list of candidates submitted by the “current, lawful leadership” of the party.

It urged INEC to remain resolute and disregard what it called the antics of “desperate individuals whose tenures expired since 8th June 2023, and whose expiration was expressly affirmed by the Supreme Court in its judgment of 4th April 2025.”

While awaiting INEC’s publication of its valid list of candidates, the party also urged the electoral body to give full effect to the Supreme Court ruling by updating its official portal and platforms to reflect the correct leadership of the party in line with the judgment.

“In light of the foregoing, we therefore call on all security agencies to take note: the persons planning to stage a protest at INEC headquarters on 6th August 2025 are not representatives of the Labour Party. They are political impersonators and mischief-makers and should be treated as such. We call for their immediate arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law,” the statement added.